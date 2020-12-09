TCSO: Man shot on Wells Branch Parkway early Wednesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in northern Travis County, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at 2:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway. That’s near where the street intersects with Owen-Tech Boulevard and just west of Interstate 35 in the Wells Branch neighborhood.

The condition of the man who was shot in unknown, but the sheriff’s office said he was taken to a hospital. The suspect ran away from the scene, and the sheriff’s office said it appears to be an isolated incident.

  • A man was shot on Wells Branch Parkway early Wednesday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
