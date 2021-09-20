TCSO: Man dies after running away from sheriff deputies Monday morning

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man died Monday morning after Travis County sheriff deputies were called to an eastern Travis County neighborhood.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the man called 911 around 6:30 a.m. saying that his wife was planning to murder him. A woman got on the phone and told the dispatcher that her husband was on drugs and refused to let her leave the room. TCSO says the man was out of breath and couldn’t spell his name.

When deputies arrived at Fitzgibbon Drive, the man wouldn’t come out of an upstairs room and wouldn’t speak with TCSO’s crisis team. Just before 7 a.m., TCSO says the man jumped out of a second-story window and ran away from deputies.

TCSO says deputies caught up to the man “within the distance of a few houses.” As deputies attempted to calm him down, the man became unresponsive. CPR by Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department was unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m.

TCSO says an investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.