TCSO: Man arrested in Illinois, connected with 2020 death outside Travis County strip club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man outside a strip club in September in eastern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Cesar Morga, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manslaughter after authorities say he had a fight with Lawrence DeMarcus Jones outside Bare Caberet, located at 9705 Reservoir Ct., around 4 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Jones was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries the next day, TCSO said. The U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Rock Falls, Illinois, found Morga after TCSO issued an arrest warrant.

On Sept. 24, the task force also arrested Nicholas Galvan, 33, in Chicago in connection with the death.

TCSO said at the time Jones’ family from Houston called to report he was in the hospital and was involved in a “physical altercation” in Travis County.

TCSO said the extradition progress is currently in progress. Once Morga’s attorney information becomes available, KXAN will reach out for a statement and update this story once we receive it.