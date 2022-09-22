TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in connection to a threat against an area school Monday.

According to TCSO, Austin Waldorf School reported receiving five threatening voicemail messages Monday, and the threats were severe enough for the school to close as a precaution.

During the investigation, TCSO identified the caller as 37-year-old Carlos Lorenzo Michaelis of Kyle, Texas.

TCSO said Michaelis was found and interviewed, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Michaelis was charged with making a terroristic threat, and his bond was set at $3,000, according to TCSO.