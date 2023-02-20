TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Detectives with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are looking for possible eyewitnesses who may have seen a shooting over the weekend on U.S. Highway 183.

According to a TCSO release, a woman in her 30s was riding as a passenger in a red truck when she was shot at by someone in another vehicle near the 5600 block of U.S. 183 in Travis County. The shooting happened between 11 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday.

The woman’s body was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Stony Point Drive in Bastrop County, TCSO said.

TCSO said investigators believe there were eyewitnesses to the shooting “who likely didn’t realize what was happening at the time.”

If you have information about the homicide, the other vehicle involved or were in the area during the shooting, you should call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.