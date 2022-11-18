TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead in Lago Vista Thursday.

TCSO said in a release the death is being worked as a suspicious death after detectives saw physical evidence of “concern” near the scene in the 5100 block of Sundown Street.

“A suspicious death does not mean criminal activity has taken place. It’s important that we take the time to look carefully at all the evidence before drawing a conclusion,” Sylvia Leal, TCSO Sergeant with Homicides and Sex Crimes, said in the release.

TCSO said it will provide an update if “foul play” is determined to be involved. An autopsy was conducted Friday. Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.