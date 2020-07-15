TCSO investigating death of 2-month-old child as homicide

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old child as a homicide.

On July 11, TCSO responded to a 911 call of an infant not breathing in the 5700 block of Roderick Drive in eastern Travis County. CPR was unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at 1:11 pm, according to TCSO.

The autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office showed internal

injuries inconsistent with natural causes, TCSO reports.

TCSO says detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and held interviews with the parents of the child. The investigation is ongoing.