AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office identified the Austin man shot and killed Thursday by law enforcement officials off Highway 290.

According to TCSO, the man was identified as 25-year-old Dimitri Amarillas.

TCSO said its deputies and officers with the Manor Police Department responded to a 911 call at 9:02 p.m. Thursday for a man walking in the middle of the roadway, near a merging lane of travel, in the 10200 block of east US Hwy. 290.

According to a release, a few minutes later, the Austin Police Department sent word of an attempted carjacking where someone was stabbed by the suspect in the 10000 block of east US Hwy. 290 Service Road heading East.

“At 9:24 pm, a TCSO Deputy made contact with the subject, who was holding a knife and would not comply with instructions. Additional officers arrived, and the subject remained on the highway, non-compliant,” TCSO said.

According to the release, at 9:29 pm, a TCSO deputy reported taser deployment to dispatch, then shots were reportedly fired.

“Both a TCSO Deputy and an MPD Officer fired their weapons. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful,” TCSO said.

Amarillas was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m., according to TCSO.

TCSO said a full investigation was underway by the Texas Rangers, the lead agency in the investigation. TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and TCSO Internal Affairs Unit were also conducting parallel investigations.

Both officers who used lethal force are on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, according to TCSO.