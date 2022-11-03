TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Road.

The suspect, Peter Perius, 52, of Leander, was brought into custody on a driving without a license charge. TCSO said additional charges associated with the homicide investigation would be added.

TCSO said it received a tip Monday that a homicide might have occurred at the residence, and the person who provided the tip informed deputies of second-hand knowledge that a woman might have been killed, and her body kept on the property, according to TCSO.

“Detectives immediately began the process of corroborating information the person provided,” TCSO said. “Evidence gathered as they ramped up their investigation gave credibility to the likelihood a homicide had been committed.”

After a search warrant was secured and officials searched the property, the body was found. An autopsy was performed Thursday, according to TCSO.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the woman but said it would be announced after the next of kin was notified.

TCSO said this was the 12th homicide it has begun investigating this year.