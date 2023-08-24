Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 24, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for a suspect accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in northern Travis County.

TCSO said at approximately 6:15 a.m. Aug. 12, a woman stopped at a gas station at the corner of Wells Branch Parkway and Interstate 35, and she was followed to her apartment complex by an unknown man she had seen parked at an adjacent pump.

According to a release, the suspect, who was now completely nude, searched for the victim in an attempt to sexually assault her, but TCSO said she was able to hide from him.

Images of suspect from a gas station in the 1600 block of Wells Branch Parkway (TCSO photos)

Images of the suspect vehicle from a gas station in the 1600 block of Wells Branch Parkway (TCSO photos)

The suspect was described as a man approximately 25-35 years old with a tall, athletic build, short hair and multiple tattoos.

The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a 2015-2019 black GMC Sierra 4D Crew Cab with a bed cover, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the crime was asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).