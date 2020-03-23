TCSO arrests suspect accused of firing at deputy during pursuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of firing shots at a deputy during a pursuit.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 after deputies responded to a crash in the 7400 block of State Highway 130 and a driver left the scene.

One of the deputies saw the vehicle and began following the driver, which led to a chase. The driver also allegedly fired at the deputy multiple times, then caused a crash with two other drivers at FM 969 and FM 973.

The driver ran away into a heavily wooded area and TCSO deputies, their K9 unit, Austin Police Officers, APD Air 1 and Star Flight searched for him for several ensuing hours.

Though, they didn’t find him at the time, evidence in his vehicle along with witness testimony gave detectives enough information they needed to identify the man as 22-year-old Ala Mohammad Al-Hilo from Del Valle.

He was arrested by TCSO deputies who worked with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest and violating parole.