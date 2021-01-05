TCAD launches helpline, webinars to guide residents through homestead exemption process

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Homeowners can save hundreds of dollars on their property tax bill if they file for a homestead exemption, the Texas Central Appraisal District said in a release Monday.

In order to help with the process, TCAD is launching a helpline and webinar series to explain the process to homeowners and inform them on all their options to “navigate the property tax system.”

The exemption helpline can be reached at 512-873-1560 and is staffed from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Representatives can answer eligibility and documentation questions from Travis County residents.

The webinar series begins Jan. 14 and goes over the basics of the process, plus understanding Notices of Appraised Value and the protest process. Registration for the webinar can be done on TCAD’s website.

TCAD Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler says the average homeowner saves $814 on their tax bill with an exemption. Several types of homestead exemptions exist, including some for people over 65, people and veterans with disabilities, surviving spouses of service members or first responders killed in the line of duty and a general exemption.

To be eligible, property owners have to have bought and occupied the property since Jan. 1, and the deadline to file an application is April 30.

“Eighty-one percent of single family residences in Travis County currently use exemptions to lower the taxable value of the property,” Crigler said. “Travis County residents who have questions about the property tax system or need help with their exemption applications will have several new options to connect with us in a socially-distant way in 2021.”

TCAD’s offices are closed for in-person transactions due to COVID-19, so they are encouraging people use their website to take care of tax-related business.