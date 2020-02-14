TCAD freezes home appraisals in 2020, says Board of Realtors won’t let them have enough info

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis Central Appraisal District says they won’t reappraise homes in 2020 because there’s not enough accurate data available, and they say it’s not their fault.

The agency says last May, the Austin Board of Realtors demanded they no longer use home sale data purchased from a board vendor in 2018.

Without that data, the agency says it can’t determine market values.

“Some of it goes back to an issue we’ve had with the Austin Board of Realtors and our contract with CoreLogic to provide us with market data,” TCAD chief appraiser Marya Crigler said. “The objections they presented had a really chilling effect on our ability to get the data from third-party vendors.”

The Austin Board of Realtors doesn’t see it like that, however.

“Travis Central Appraisal District’s claims that they don’t have the ability to reappraise residential property accurately are misleading,” the board’s statement said, in part.

“Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) obtains sales price data that homeowners provide willingly. TCAD can create statistically sound models for the bulk appraisal of residential property using the rendered data they collect,” the statement said.

A self-reporting system TCAD implemented isn’t working, either. They sent letters to 23,000 homeowners asking for property information, and only received 2,300 responses. Many of the responses had obvious incorrect information, Crigler said.

“Values have exploded here in Travis County, and property owners are struggling with affordability and their taxes,” Crigler said. “The fear is if they provide information to the appraisal district, it will increase the amounts of taxes they have to play.”

The appraised value of homes will be the same in 2020 as they were in 2019. This could have an impact on how local school districts are funded through property taxes.