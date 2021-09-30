Taxpayers union sues Round Rock ISD over tax rate approved earlier this month

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Taxpayers Union is suing the Round Rock Independent School District in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes after a few disruptive school board meetings, including one on Sept. 14 that ended with two arrests. That’s the same meeting where board members approved a new tax rate.

In the lawsuit, the union claims RRISD didn’t have enough trustees to vote on a new, higher rate, saying they tried to “circumnavigate the Texas tax code.”

Additionally, the union claims the rate voted on was even higher than the one proposed in the agenda.

