Tasty Pfreeze in Pflugerville to close this weekend

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Tasty Pfreeze ice cream shop announced it was closing its ice cream cone-shaped building for good.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the business said:

“An ice cream shop…In Texas…IN. THE. SHAPE. OF. AN. ICE. CREAM. CONE. No brainer right??!?? That’s what we thought too. Maybe I should have paid more attention to the fact that the space was vacant for so long before we opened. But that’s a part of business, and i’ll learn to live with that and live with myself for having the guts to give it a shot.”

The shop thanked its loyal followers and customers, in addition to its staff.

Tasty Pfreeze will be closed until Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3 and will then close forever.

The Facebook post concludes with “#ShopSmallBusiness.”