TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hamilton Pool Preserve said visitors were now allowed to get into the water from the beach after it was closed due to high bacteria levels.

“Only a very limited portion of the pool is available for water access due to the problem of falling rocks,” Travis County Parks said. “As always, whether swimming will be allowed depends on factors beyond our control, such as bacteria levels and recent rain.”

Park officials said water access was never guaranteed with a reservation. TC Parks said even when swimming is not allowed, the preserve would remain open for hiking; however, reservations are still required.