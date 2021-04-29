Swimmer’s body found in Lake Travis identified as Houston man

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the body found in Lake Travis over the weekend as Jermont Powers, 31, of Houston.

Saturday morning, TCSO said it continued searching for Powers where he was last seen — near a boat anchored in Devil’s Cove.

Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lower Colorado River Authority and Jonestown Police Department helped with the search. TCSO said the water in that area of the lake is 35 feet deep, and silt makes it hard to see.

Sonar helped identify a possible area for the TCSO dive team to search. A few hours later, Powers’ body was found, TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office along with STAR Flight and Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to reports of a missing swimmer on Lake Travis the afternoon of April 17.