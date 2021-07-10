Swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis Fourth of July weekend still hasn’t been found, TCSO says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After a week-long search for a missing swimmer from Navasota on Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says family of Lonnie Gray identified him but he has yet to be found.

The 28-year-old was last seen Saturday, July 3, in an area of Lake Travis that is 85 to 130 feet deep.

His family told KXAN last Monday he was a father of four who was boating with family over the weekend.

Authorities responded just before 5 p.m. last week in the Hatter Cove area. About 30 minutes later, the search for Gray turned to recovery mode and authorities from the sheriff’s office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Jonestown Police and Fire Departments, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, Briarcliff Fire Department and STAR Flight all continued the search.

Throughout the week, agencies started their search at 6 a.m. They used sonar technology and had divers on standby, along with search dogs and underwater remotely operated vehicles. On Tuesday, technology from the Austin Police and Houston Police Departments was also used in the search via 360 sonar. Lake Patrol also conducted surface and shoreline searches.

The area first responders searched is several football fields in length with groves of trees at the bottom, which made it difficult for sonar and divers.

As of last report, Gray’s body has not been found. The sheriff’s office extended their condolences to Gray’s family in a press release on Saturday.

IN DEPTH

Lonnie Gray is one of three swimmers reported missing within the last 10 years on Lake Travis who have not been recovered.

The other two are: