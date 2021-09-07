Swimmer missing for 10 days recovered from Lake Travis

Lake Travis (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a swimmer missing on Lake Travis was recovered Sunday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

TCSO says a Houston family rented a boat at Lake Travis on Aug. 28 when a family member began struggling in the water. A second family member attempted to rescue the man. Both went under water and didn’t resurface in the Hurst Creek area.

One man was found by TCSO on Friday, Sept. 3 with sonar, the release says. The second man was recovered Sunday.

TCSO says it is still searching for a swimmer who was reported missing between Starnes Island and North Shore Aug. 7. TCSO is also actively searching for a woman reported missing Monday in a similar location where the two men were recovered near Hurst Creek.

Ten swimmers have been reported missing on Lake Travis this year, TCSO says. TCSO is encouraging everyone to be safe by wearing life jackets when boating or getting in the water.

