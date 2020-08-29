Swimmer goes missing on Lake Travis; rescue teams in the water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swimmer has gone missing on Lake Travis Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it happened at 13987 FM 2769 Road, which is near Cypress Creek Marina.

First responders went out to the scene around 6:30 p.m., according to the agency. It was reported an adult swimmer went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Rescue teams were in the water searching, but the swimmer was not found, ATCEMS says. The search has turned into a recovery.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office will now be taking over for EMS. STAR Flight and Lake Travis Fire Rescue also responded to the rescue, ATCEMS says.

