SWAT on scene on Highway 71 in Spicewood

Travis County
Posted: / Updated:

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A large law enforcement presence in Spicewood has a SWAT team on scene and an entrance to a business blocked.

The Travis County SWAT team is assisting the U.S Marshals with two subjects barricaded in a home near the gas station on State Highway 71 near Spicewood Square. Further details about the incident are unclear. Traffic is flowing freely along the highway.

KXAN News has a photographer on the scene, and we will get more information about the incident as it becomes available.

  • SWAT responded to a Chevron gas station in Spicewood Dec. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Daniel Freeman)
    SWAT responded to a Chevron gas station in Spicewood Dec. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Daniel Freeman)
  • SWAT responded to a Chevron gas station in Spicewood Dec. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Daniel Freeman)
    SWAT responded to a Chevron gas station in Spicewood Dec. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Daniel Freeman)
  • swat in spicewood
    SWAT responded to a Chevron gas station in Spicewood Dec. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Daniel Freeman)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss