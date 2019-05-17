Suspect in shooting of 17-year-old Manor girl tracked, arrested at Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Manor was tracked and arrested at a hotel in Austin by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, officials announced Friday.

On May 11, the teen girl told police she was at her home at the 16800 block of Trevin Cove when she walked out to meet three suspects. One of them was identified as 21-year-old Salvador Sanchez-Aguirre.

They allegedly told her to “give them her stuff,” and then after the demand, she told police the suspects shot her in the face and arm and drove off. Police later found a couple of bags of marijuana near her.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez-Aguirre that same day. Manor police and the Texas Rangers sought help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to help track him down.

Officials tracked him to a hotel at the 4000 block of South Interstate 35 in Austin Thursday and he was arrested. A search of his hotel room yielded a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

Sanchez-Aguirre was booked into Travis County jail. He faces two charges — aggravated robbery and assault on a family member. He faces a $135,000 bond.

If anyone has any information in this case, they’re urged to contact Manor Police at 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org.