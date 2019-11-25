Surveillance video captures suspect shooting coworker at beer distribution plant, affidavit says

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An affidavit reveals new details about the death of a delivery truck driver who was shot at a distribution plant last week in Manor.

Tyree Jerron Washington turned himself in Friday and faces a first-degree murder charge. According to an affidavit, he was the delivery truck driver’s assistant, and they both had fought before the man died Nov. 21.

A witness told police he saw the victim and Washington drive up to Capitol Wright Distributors on 10095 E. U.S. Highway 290 and heard the victim ask Washington for help unloading dollies and other equipment. The witness said Washington didn’t respond and started walking away.

Surveillance video showed the victim walking up to Washington’s white Buick and talking to him before they began fighting at the driver’s window. The victim “aggressively” opened the door and Washington got out, according to the affidavit.

“The victim begins to walk backward with hands up in the air and away from the driver,” the affidavit continued. “The driver of the white vehicle starts walking toward the victim with his arm extended appearing to be pointing a gun.”

Police say the security camera recorded the shooting and Washington driving away. Other witnesses told police a white vehicle nearly hit them as they were driving into the parking lot.

According to an affidavit, co-workers found the victim lying on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found “numerous fired cartridge cases, as well as a backpack, a cup and a chrome vehicle door handle,” near where the victim had been lying.

Police said they tracked down Washington’s car using a GPS device that a lienholder had placed on it. They found the vehicle at a home and saw it was missing a door handle.

As of Monday, Washington is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.