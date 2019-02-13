Surveillance cameras downtown help police solve violent crimes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Royal Blue grocery surveillance camera in downtown Austin (Kelly McGivern/ KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police detectives say surveillance cameras in downtown helped them identify the men accused of violently beating a gay couple in January. This is not the first time police have used downtown surveillance cameras to identify and catch suspects.

In 2012, homicide detective David Fugitt looked at video footage to make the arrest in the punching death of Matthew Casey. A single punch left Casey dead at the corner of Sixth Street and Neches Street.

Detective Fugitt reviewed hours of video from downtown surveillance cameras to track an unidentified man he says dealt the fatal blow. The break in the case came when Fugitt says surveillance cameras captured the suspect take off his shirt to reveal a distinctive tattoo. Based on that image, investigators were able to positively identify the man as Preston Sharpnack who is now serving a 10-year sentence for the crime.

In a recent interview about how technology, including surveillance cameras, have helped the Austin Police department solve crimes, Fugitt said at the national level, "up to 80 percent of cases that go to court today have video in some sense."

At the national level, "on average, a person is captured on video footage at least 75 times a day — upwards of 300 times a day depending on how populated the area is".