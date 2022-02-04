Stuck on the ice: Tow trucks move in to clear abandoned vehicles off I-35

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Icy conditions across Central Texas left drivers slipping and sliding Thursday.

Some drivers abandoned their vehicles along Interstate 35 — some with flat tires, others with front end damage.

Larry Hopper, general manager of Round Rock Towing, said on Thursday they got some calls for tows, but they were expecting to get busier after the ice melted Friday.

Numon Azizov pulled his truck off the road when icy conditions got bad.

“I am not going to drive right now because of all the ice,” Azizov said.

Many people heeded the warning to stay off the roads. That is one reason why Hopper said they weren’t very busy.

“We are out more [Friday] because the roads really aren’t bad,” Hopper said.

Roads that once were covered in ice melted away Friday, making driving conditions much safer.

Hopper said vehicles that crash in the middle of a highway or interstate are priority during icy conditions.