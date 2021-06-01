StarFlight helicopter pulls stranded driver to safety in water rescue

A StarFlight helicopter pulled a stranded driver to safety after his vehicle was stopped by fast-moving water at a low water crossing in eastern Travis County on June 1, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Emergency crews rescued a driver from a stranded car stuck in fast-moving, waist-deep water Tuesday morning in eastern Travis County.

Unending rain in the area is now causing widespread flooding problems, and an elderly man got his vehicle stuck in high water at Old Kimbro Road and FM 1100.

Emergency crews with Travis County ESD No. 12 said that a StarFlight helicopter rescue crew successfully pulled the man to safety and brought him to higher ground.

Water Rescue at FM1100 and Old Kimbro. Starflight has removed the occupant safely, other rescuers have left the water. Starflight will be bringing the occupant to higher ground, no injuries reported. — Travis County ESD#12 (@Traviscoesd12) June 1, 2021

Austin-Travis County EMS added that the man is now on dry land and was not hurt. As of 7:45 a.m., EMS said that its crews would be clearing the scene shortly.

Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

48 low water crossings closed across Central Texas

Across Central Texas, flood waters have forced emergency crews to close low water crossings. At least four dozen low water crossings were closed Tuesday morning according to ATXFloods.com.

The low water crossing on Old Kimbro Road just before FM 1100 where the driver was rescued is one of those 48 low water crossings currently closed.