StarFlight helicopter pulls stranded driver to safety in water rescue

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road

A StarFlight helicopter pulled a stranded driver to safety after his vehicle was stopped by fast-moving water at a low water crossing in eastern Travis County on June 1, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Emergency crews rescued a driver from a stranded car stuck in fast-moving, waist-deep water Tuesday morning in eastern Travis County.

Unending rain in the area is now causing widespread flooding problems, and an elderly man got his vehicle stuck in high water at Old Kimbro Road and FM 1100.

Emergency crews with Travis County ESD No. 12 said that a StarFlight helicopter rescue crew successfully pulled the man to safety and brought him to higher ground.

Austin-Travis County EMS added that the man is now on dry land and was not hurt. As of 7:45 a.m., EMS said that its crews would be clearing the scene shortly.

  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Water rescue on Old Kimbro Road
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

48 low water crossings closed across Central Texas

Across Central Texas, flood waters have forced emergency crews to close low water crossings. At least four dozen low water crossings were closed Tuesday morning according to ATXFloods.com.

The low water crossing on Old Kimbro Road just before FM 1100 where the driver was rescued is one of those 48 low water crossings currently closed.

  • Low water crossing in Round Rock
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Low water crossing in Round Rock
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Low water crossing in Round Rock
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Low water crossing in Round Rock
    Low water crossing closed at Memorial Park in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss