TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — STAR Flight took an adult to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after the person reportedly jumped into the water from a cliff at Pace Bend Park Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS, STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department responded to the water rescue at 4509 Grisham Trail around 2:22 p.m. Tuesday.