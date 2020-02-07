Square by square, high school students create Kobe Bryant mural

Students at Manor New Tech High School made this mural of Kobe Bryant in art class. Each student was assigned a square, and then the class pieced the squares together.

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A collaborative mural to honor the late Kobe Bryant hangs in the Manor Independent School District’s Central Administration office.

Students made it. It was an assignment in Javier Barbosa’s art class at Manor New Tech High School, school officials said. Students were responsible for one square each, and then pieced the mural together. It’s about 4 feet by 8 feet in size.

It’s part of a pop-up museum for Black History Month in the administration office. At the end of February, the museum will move to the Manor ISD performing arts center for the district’s Black History Program.