SouthWest Water Company announces bill relief for customers in Plugerville, eastern Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SouthWest Water Company is offering relief for power outages and water shortages during the winter storm for customers served by its subsidiaries with Windermere Utility Company, Inc. in Pflugerville and Hornsby Bend Utility Company in eastern Travis County.

The company aims to ease the financial burden of their customers, with no action of documentation required.

Relief includes:

Offering prorated daily credits for any system wide service disruptions longer than 24 hours (rounding up to the whole day);

Adjusting billed usage to make sure customers are not charged for leaks/drips by charging the lesser of January or February usage

Setting winter average usage rates for wastewater customers that excludes February usage.

SouthWest Water Company works with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to set rates and are subject to follow regulations they enact in response to the winter storm.