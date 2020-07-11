Some Travis County parks close for Saturday

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three Travis County parks have closed for the rest of Saturday, July 11.

According to the Travis County Parks Twitter, Arkansas Bend Park, Cypress Creek Park and Pace Bend Park have all reached capacity.

The tweets said no more visitors will be allowed inside the parks for the rest of the day.

The parks will reopen Sunday, but under capacity limits, according to Travis County Parks.

All county parks and boat ramps were previously closed for the Fourth of July weekend, but some reopened Tuesday.

Travis County Parks has more information on its COVID-19 operations and procedures online.