AUSTIN (KXAN) – Some West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers were left with little to no water pressure Thursday morning. A Bee Cave city official said this was due to an increased number of residences irrigating their lawns amid drought restrictions.

“We had a string of very hot days, and we had the highest irrigation demand that we’ve had so far this year,” Bee Cave City Manager Clint Garza said.

“That will drain the storage tanks that we have in place, and it takes a while for the system to recover. So we lost pressure on portions of the system,” he continued.

Garza said the West Travis Couty PUA is currently in stage 1 of drought restrictions. This means that homes and businesses are allowed to irrigate their outdoor living spaces only twice a week.

“We don’t have a ton of users that consistently irrigate on off days, but of course, that does happen,” Garza said. “On the other side, some folks want to make sure that their investment in their landscaping doesn’t go to waste because of the intense heat [and] irrigate on days when they’re technically not allowed based on restrictions,” he continued.

Something like this happening in the area is not unusual, but Garza said it doesn’t typically happen until later in the year. Garza said the unusually high temperatures over the last week may have caught some people off guard.

“Normally, when something like this comes up, folks are pretty diligent about conservation,” Garza said.

“We might want to irrigate our lawns and things like that, but we want to look after our neighbors and make sure that when they wake up to get ready for work, they can brush their teeth, and they’ve got adequate pressure for showers and all of the things that you expect when you pay your water bill,” he continued.

Garza admitted that their messaging Thursday could have been better – he said they could have sent an alert out to customers early in the morning. Further, one KXAN viewer wrote a ReportIt saying that no one answered the emergency line and the mailbox full.

“We didn’t get the message out today. Staff was really working hard to make sure that we got the water back out to the tanks and diverted the flow so that we could solve the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

Garza said it was great people were reporting an outage, but “there’s limited bandwidth on the other side.”

“I think had we communicated earlier in the day, we wouldn’t have seen so many calls come in, and then I think folks could have gotten through to the emergency line.”