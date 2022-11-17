LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a new gym that could change the way you work out in a shorter amount of time.

The Exercise Coach is a fitness studio in Lakeway without weights. Instead, it’s outfitted with high-tech computerized machines as opposed to traditional training equipment.

The exercise equipment moves as people push and pull without rest between each set. The data-driven exercise program has folks working out in just 20 minutes, twice a week, with one of its certified coaches.

Certified exercise coach Alejandro Alderete owns the gym.

“We’re looking for time under tension, time under load, to really get the most efficient workout on your muscles,” he said.

This marks the second The Exercise Coach to open in the Austin area. In 2019, Alejandro Alderete opened his first smart studio in Brushy Creek.

After attending classes, 71-year-old Jeannie Fischer has seen significant progress while losing 20 pounds.

“I’ve got so much strength. I feel so good, and it’s just been easy,” she said. “I mean it’s only 20 minutes a day. Anybody has 20 minutes a day that they can go exercise.”

The Exercise Coach is built for everyone of all strengths and sizes. According to Alderete, his current clientele includes members as young as 16 and as old as 80.

To celebrate its grand opening, the gym is offering anyone two free sessions with a personal trainer. To try out training, click this link.