Small glider crashes over Lake Travis

Video courtesy of Jodi Gregg

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A small glider crashed Wednesday night over Lake Travis, just south of Point Venture, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

One man was rescued, the sheriff’s office says, but it couldn’t comment on his condition.

The scene is active with first responders and lake patrol deputies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation, TCSO says. KXAN has reached out to DPS for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.