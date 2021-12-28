Small business owner uses Travis County COVID-19 grant to build mobile tutoring van

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Another round of money is coming for Travis County small businesses.

Travis County commissioners are considering another $8 million in funds from federal relief money, some of which would go toward administrative costs.

The first round of funding in Travis County was roughly $9.4 million and went to more than 220 small businesses through the county’s Thrive Program.

“I had to think of a new strategy once the pandemic hit,” said Wilda Harper, owner of Tots ‘N Tutors.

Harper has owned Tots ‘N Tutors for six years now; it’s an on-the-road tutoring business.

“It was the idea of the van that made them open up to getting that individualized instruction,” said Harper.

Wilda Harper’s mobile tutoring van for her business, Tots ‘N Tutors. (Courtesy: Wilda Harper)

With the onset of the pandemic, many of her clients were concerned with her coming inside their homes to provide the tutoring services. She created the mobile tutoring van to alleviate the spread, but found it would cost thousands to create the van.

“At first, I applied for a smaller grant,” said Harper. “I didn’t know I would need that much, because my idea in my mind was much smaller than it really was.”

Travis County gave her roughly $37,500 as part of the Thrive Program using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money paid for her van, supplies and the vinyl wrap, upping her business game.

“As I’m driving to these locations, people would say, ‘I saw your van,'” said Harper.

Travis County commissioners targeted businesses outside of the Austin city limits.

“We said, ‘we are going to prioritize small businesses, and particularly women and small minority-owned businesses,'” said Brigid Shea, Travis County commissioner.

Flipnastics in the northwest part of Travis County was also among the list of recipients.

“They came in right at a time when we were starting to lose hope as to what our future looked like,” said Rachel Shaffer, owner of Flipnastics. “Without any relief from the landlords at that time, none of those things were available for commercial businesses at that time.”

Shaffer used the roughly $40,000 they got for three months rent.

The second round of funding would target 143 businesses that were previously denied funding. Ninety-four of them were waitlisted, and about 49 were turned away because of unemployment payments.

Travis County commissioners go over funds for small businesses. (Travis County Commissioners Court screenshot)

Of the 220 that did receive funding, 66% were owned by women, and 51% were minority owned.

“I think at least 97% of the businesses we gave the grant money to are still in business,” said Shea.

A potential third round of funding could be coming in the spring. That program could require an entirely new application and procurement process and would be open to other businesses outside of those who have previously applied.

Commissioners are still putting together a list of qualifications for both the second and third round of funding.