BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old man who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Charles Kloac (Image courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Charles Kloac, 90, was last seen in the 12600 block of Bee Cave Parkway around 3 a.m. Friday.

He’s described as a white man, 6’1″ and 180 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red long-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts.

Law enforcement officials believe Kloac’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Bee Cave Police Department at 512-767-6650.