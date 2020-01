MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Sick bus drivers have forced Manor ISD to delay their routes Monday morning, the school district says.

District officials initially told KXAN that at least 10 bus drivers are out sick this morning. Later on, officials said only 6 routes were affected.

Drop-off times for all levels — elementary, middle and high schools — will vary, the district says. They want parents to contact their kids’ campus via “Let’s Talk” for any more information.