TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting spree in Central Texas that left six people dead and three injured tried to run from a corrections officer during an “incident” Wednesday after being taken into custody, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane James, 34 was taken into custody and charged with capital murder of multiple people at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, as a corrections officer was opening the door to the unit James was assigned, James pushed past the officer and ran into the hallway, TCSO told KXAN. Corrections officers detained James and he resisted but was ultimately restrained.

A court affidavit stated Shane “attempted to escape custody from the Travis County Jail. It was reported Travis County deputies had to use force to subdue Shane,” the affidavit said.

TCSO added the Travis County jail is a multi-floor, secure facility and said James would not have been able to escape the floor he was on or the building.

James has not been charged in the incident. Further, TCSO said he never breached the jail’s perimeter.

This story will be updated with further details when we receive more information.