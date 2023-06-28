TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Three people were arrested and charged in connection to what the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said was an organized mail theft ring.

The suspects were each charged with theft of mail ID info and engaging in organized criminal activity, which are first-degree felonies, according to TCSO.

The suspects were identified by TCSO and are listed below:

Adam Timothy Liveoak, 45

Amy Deanne Liveoak, 46

Andrew Timothy Liveoak, 25

Adam Timothy Liveoak, 45 Amy Deanne Liveoak, 46 Andrew Timothy Liveoak, 25 Left to right: Adam Timothy Liveoak, Amy Deanne Liveoak, Andrew Timothy Liveoak. All three were arrested and charged in connection to what the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said was an organized mail theft ring. (Travis County Sheriff’s Office Photos)

TCSO said the three are suspected of stealing mail containing victims’ personal identification and credit card information.

Investigators discovered burglary tools, illegally manufactured keys, drug paraphernalia and large folders of personal information belonging to several people when they executed search warrants in the case, according to TCSO.

The sheriff’s office said anyone can become a victim of mail theft and gave the following tips to help prevent it from happening:

Collect mail daily

Don’t send cash in the mail

Don’t leave outgoing mail overnight in a mailbox

Drop off mail that contains a check at your local post office

Deliver valuable items to your workplace or request a hold for pickup at your local post office

If you’ll be out of town, request your local post office to hold mail until your return

Be observant

TCSO asks residents to call 911 if they see mailbox break-in happening. If a crime has already happened, call Non-Emergency Dispatch at 512-974-0845, Option 3.

Mail theft crimes must also be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service online or by calling 1-877-876-2455.