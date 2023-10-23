TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 29-year-old died in the Wells Branch area overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Just before midnight Sunday night, a TCSO patrol deputy was flagged down by a man parked on the roadway in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway and directed to the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, in the backseat of a car, according to a release from TCSO.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the same area where a woman was found dead last month. The woman’s brother was arrested in connection to her death.

The man who flagged down the deputy was taken into custody while the investigation continues. According to TCSO, he and the victim knew each other.

TCSO said in the release evidence suggests the shooting happened at a different location than the car, a 2023 red, 4-door Nissan Sentra with front-end damage, had been involved in a recent collision.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 24, and TCSO will provide the identity of the victim once positive identification and notification of next of kin have been obtained.

This marks the sixth murder case of the year that the sheriff’s office is investigating.