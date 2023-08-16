Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s headlines for August 16, 2023.

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person was injured and another taken into custody after a shooting in Del Valle Tuesday night, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO responded around 10 p.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot in the 7700 block of Lonesome Lane. That area is just north of the South Forks Estates neighborhood.

TCSO said a man was transported to a local hospital and a suspect was taken into custody at around 11:30 p.m.