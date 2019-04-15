Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat) Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat) prev next

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man who they said allegedly forced his mother at gunpoint to drive to his ex-wife's apartment in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood in Travis County.

Deputies said they got the call to respond at around 1:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance after shots were fired at an apartment complex located at 4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd.

A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect forced his mother to drive him to his ex-wife's apartment complex at gunpoint from out of town. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kirsten Dark said she couldn't go into detail from where they drove from at this time.

When the mother and son arrived at the complex, he allegedly forced her to knock on the door of the apartment. When the ex-wife opened the door, the ex-mother-in-law ran inside the apartment, locked the door and told the family inside to run and hide.

The family ran to the third story of the residence and the ex-wife and one other family member jumped off the balcony onto the second-floor roofline of their next door neighbor's apartment. Dark said they then climbed from the second-floor roofline onto their neighbor's balcony and were able to get inside and call 911.

At the same time, a man inside of the apartment came out of a room when he heard the commotion and was able to fight the suspect's gun away from him. That is when Travis County deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody.

"If not for the incredible efforts of this occupant who fought with the suspect, this could have been a very, very tragic scene," Dark said in a press briefing.

Although there were multiple shots fired, she said only one person was minorly injured.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.