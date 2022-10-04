Highway 71 is shut down due to a crash at Fall Creek Estates Drive. (Courtesy: Rob Meyer)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of State Highway 71 southeast of Spicewood are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on the roadway near Falls Creek Estates Drive and Paleface Ranch Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash involved two large trucks. Currently, there are two people injured, and one of them needs to be rescued from their vehicle.

A photo from the scene shows EMS, law enforcement and a helicopter on scene. ATCEMS confirmed STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department responded.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.