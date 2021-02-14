Severe winter weather prompts Austin-Travis County state of disaster declaration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County leaders have issued a local state of disaster in response to ongoing severe winter weather conditions in the area.

These declarations were issued by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler and cover both Travis County and the City of Austin. The declarations will last for no more than seven days, extending until Feb. 21.

Both Adler and Brown say residents are urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Please help our emergency responders by staying home and off the roads,” said Adler in a release. “We are also concerned about our energy supply. Please conserve energy by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees, closing shades & blinds to reduce heat lost through windows, & turning off & unplugging non-essential lights and appliances.”

“The winter weather conditions we are experiencing are serious and can be deadly if we don’t all take precautions,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown “We encourage everyone to seek shelter and stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.”

This local declaration comes shortly after the news that the White House has issued a federal emergency declaration for all 254 Texas counties so that federal agencies can respond to the severe winter weather going on across the state.