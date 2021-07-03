Search for missing swimmer turns to recovery on Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The search for a swimmer who did not resurface Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis near Emerald Point has now turned into a recovery.

The search first started near the 5900 block of Hiline Road just before 5 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said. It was reported an adult went underwater and did not come back up.

ATCEMS said first responders were using radar to help locate the swimmer, whose boat was anchored in 80 to 90 feet of water. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and recovery was turned over to law enforcement.

STAR Flight, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Pedernales Fire Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.