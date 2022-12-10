AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Parks, Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Austin-Travis County EMS and Lake Travis Fire Rescue searched Lake Travis near Mansfield Dam Park on Saturday night after TCSO received a report that a person who went to the lake earlier hasn’t returned home.

The search and rescue teams used boats and thermal-imaging drones in their efforts.

The search will resume Sunday morning, according to TCSO public information officer Kristen Dark.

The incident has not transitioned to a recovery, and investigators are working to learn more.

KXAN will update this story as more details become available.