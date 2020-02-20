Search continues for Austin singer missing for 14 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — 25-year-old Chameleon Brenden Alexander Foster has been missing for 14 days, his family members say. They tell KXAN the Austin singer went in his car to Hippie Hollow Park on Lake Travis on Feb. 5 and hasn’t been seen since.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is presently investigating a missing persons case where that person’s vehicle was found at Hippie Hollow.

Kristen Dark with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the missing person case is still open and active. She added that TCSO has carried out searches for this case using deputies, K9s, a helicopter, a drone, and a dive team.

TEXSAR (Texas Search and Rescue) has helped search in this case using dogs and manpower, Dark said. She also said in this case, “we have no evidence of foul play.”

A photo of Chameleon Brenden Alexander Foster. His family notes that Foster’s hair is currently much shorter than it is in this photo.

Brenda Holloway, Foster’s mother, flew in from California to help with the search. She learned about Foster’s disappearance on Feb. 6. She said her son has lived in Austin for about six years.

She wanted to speak with KXAN to “keep his story going.” Holloway said she wants law enforcement to do “whatever it takes” to find her son.

“That is my youngest son,” Holloway noted. “My son is a very good person, very spiritual, and if anyone was there that has seen [him] or has any information, please come forward.”

Holloway said Foster has performed his music all over Texas.

“He has a message within his music about living, caring, self-care,” she said.

Foster often performed with his sister, Fadeelah Muhyee who goes by the stage name Queen Deelah.

“He is beyond a vocalist, he is music,” she said. “When you think about greatness and music that’s what it is.”

Muhyee said TCSO told her Foster bought snacks from a store prior to his disappearance. She also said his glasses were found with his car at Hippie Hollow.

“He does not have good vision,” she said. “That is a clear indication something is wrong.”

His family believes he got to the park in the morning, got some snacks from the store, then returned to Hippie Hollow. They say he was wearing all black that day including a black hat. They also said he had a lawn chair and a blanket with him.

“If anyone has information, we need people who have talked to him in the days prior to this happening to come forward,” Muhyee said. “Because these are the things as a family we are having a hard time with right now.”