‘School lunch heroes’ honored in Del Valle ISD a day early

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Even during COVID-19 closures, the Del Valle Independent School District is honoring its heroes serving up meals.
The district is celebrating School Lunch Hero Day, typically reserved for May 1, a day earlier since the district doesn’t serve meals on Friday during the closure.
District employees wore their favorite superhero costume and Sodexo provided a barbecue lunch for everybody.
Every Thursday, 27,768 meals are prepared across five campuses, the district said. The district also provides breakfast Monday-Wednesday, and to date, the district has provided more than 300,000 meals since the COVID-19 closures.
Meals are provided at district campuses and on bus routes from 8-11 a.m.