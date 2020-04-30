‘School lunch heroes’ honored in Del Valle ISD a day early

Del Valle ISD celebrated “School Lunch Hero” Day on Thursday, and employees had some fun dressing up as superheroes to honor the food service employees. (Photo courtesy of DVISD)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Even during COVID-19 closures, the Del Valle Independent School District is honoring its heroes serving up meals.

The district is celebrating School Lunch Hero Day, typically reserved for May 1, a day earlier since the district doesn’t serve meals on Friday during the closure.

District employees wore their favorite superhero costume and Sodexo provided a barbecue lunch for everybody.

Every Thursday, 27,768 meals are prepared across five campuses, the district said. The district also provides breakfast Monday-Wednesday, and to date, the district has provided more than 300,000 meals since the COVID-19 closures.

Meals are provided at district campuses and on bus routes from 8-11 a.m.