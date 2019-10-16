San Marcos police looking for suspect in Sunday hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are investigating a hit and run over the weekend that left a man unconscious and seriously injured in the street.

The crash happened in downtown San Marcos Sunday morning around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of West San Antonio Street. A 23-year-old man was hit by a white sedan traveling east. The driver left the scene, heading north down an alley behind the bar Nephew’s. He was last seen turning west onto West Hopkins Street.

The victim was found laying in the street unconscious but still breathing. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and restaurants to see if they can capture an image of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or the suspect is asked to contact San Marcos Police Officer Andrew Wisener by email at AWisener@sanmarcostx.gov or by phone at 512-393-8081×9400.