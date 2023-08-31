Editor’s Note: The video in this story shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 31, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested July 4 in connection with reportedly grooming a young girl, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

In April, TCSO said it responded to a report of sexual abuse of a child involving a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly groomed via Instagram by 24-year-old Ashton Popp, of San Marcos.

Image of Ashton Popp (TCSO photo)

According to a statement, TCSO’s investigation showed the suspect began grooming the victim when she entered seventh grade.

TCSO said detectives had enough evidence to issue a warrant for Popp’s arrest June 26, and the arrest warrant was executed July 4.

KXAN reached out to Popp’s attorney. This article will be updated if a statement is received.

“In the weeks that followed, TCSO’s investigation has revealed the strong likelihood there are additional victims in the Austin/Travis County area,” TCSO said.

TCSO said it asked anyone else abused by Popp to come forward. They may call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call 911 to report their involvement with the suspect.

“TCSO’s Victim Services Unit works hand in hand with detectives throughout the entire process to serve the special needs of victims of sexual abuse. Detectives also take meticulous measures to protect the identity of young victims,” TCSO said.