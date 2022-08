TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Lake Travis Fire Rescue officials said a fire broke out Sunday morning near the front of a Target on Ranch Road 620 South.

Firefighters responded for a fire alarm activation and saw smoke near the structure. Officials said the fire was controlled with a fire sprinkler.

According to LTFR, the fire originated in a recycle bin near the front of the store.

LTFR said the fire remains under investigation.